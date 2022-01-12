Argentina has a record of cases, but relaxes restrictions

Buenos Aires, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) – Argentina, where the omicron variant of covid-19 has been spreading since December, recorded a new record of cases this Tuesday (11), with 134,439 infections, but relaxed isolation rules for those who received a booster dose of the vaccine.

“This is a completely different stage from the previous wave, not only in Argentina, but in the world. We have 85% of the population with one dose and 74% with two, and 60% of the health teams and 40% of those over 60 with booster shots”, said the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, when making the announcement.

Anyone who has taken three doses of the vaccine and does not show symptoms will be exempt from isolation, if they have had close contact with a positive case. Until now, these people had to isolate themselves for five days.

Those who were not vaccinated, those who received a dose or those who were vaccinated before August must isolate themselves for ten days if they have had close contact with infected people. Those vaccinated with two doses will only have to isolate themselves and undergo tests between three and five days.

The Argentine Industrial Union this week asked the government to take measures to curb 7.5% of absenteeism caused by the close contact condition of at least 80,000 workers across the country.

Health personnel also record greater absenteeism, due to isolation due to covid-19.

“Instead of worrying about intensive care beds, we are concerned about absenteeism from work,” Vizzotti said in a radio interview.

With 45 million inhabitants, Argentina accumulates 6.5 million cases of covid-19, and almost 117,600 deaths. On Tuesday, it recorded 52 deaths.

The government maintains that despite the country experiencing a surge in cases, which rose from 5,000 daily infections at the end of December to more than 134,000 on Tuesday, this has not translated into a higher number of deaths.

Occupancy in intensive care beds has slowly increased over the past few weeks and stands at 40%.

In the midst of the summer vacation season, with millions of Argentines traveling through the main tourist centers, the testing stations continue to be crowded by the rapid spread of the omicron variant.