Argentina has record heat wave and Buenos Aires records second hottest day in its history | Society

The country is facing a historic heat wave with temperatures of up to 44ºC in some regions, making the land of hermanos the hottest place on the planet in recent days and overloading electrical grids. This Tuesday the city of Buenos Aires was hit by a major power outage that left thousands of homes without electricity. According to Agência Brasil, distributors Edenor and Edesur reported power outages after high temperatures generated an increase in demand to cool homes and businesses.

According to a statement from the National Electricity Regulation Entity (ENRE), the Edenor power cut affected 700,000 customers in the Buenos Aires area and around 43,000 Edesur customers were also without power.

The company that supplies drinking water in the region, AySA, urged the population to save water, as the interruption also affected the company’s purification system.