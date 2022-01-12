ARM started talks with NVIDIA to negotiate the purchase, says report

In a document released on the British government website, companies say that the intention is to create an alternative to the x86 ecosystem

NVIDIA’s $40 billion acquisition of Arm has faced numerous issues that jeopardize its completion. NVIDIA’s interest in the acquisition leads us to believe that NVIDIA approached Arm to start negotiations. However, a report published on the official website of the British government points Softbank (owner of Arm) as the company that started the negotiations.

While Arm’s main customers support the acquisition by NVIDIA, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is the new body that is trying to stop the transaction. Claiming that the merger of the two companies would stifle competition, the FTC sued NVIDIA.

However, the released report points out that the reasons for the purchase are not intended to disrupt competition. In addition to making it clear that: “Nvidia did not contact SoftBank to purchase Arm”, the document reveals that the two companies seek to create alternatives to the x86 processor ecosystem.

When SoftBank contacted Nvidia about the possibility of purchasing Arm, both companies realized that Nvidia would be the only one capable of assisting Arm in creating a new IP and developing a worldwide ecosystem to serve as an alternative to x86. , offering consumers more choice and growing the market around the world

Acquisition could spur market innovation

Also according to the document, the creation of an alternative to x86 would stimulate giants such as Intel and AMD to innovate and expand their offerings in the market. The report makes some mention of the Intel and AMD, recognizing the excellence of both companies. In this way, the acquisition of Arm would serve to stimulate the market, instead of suffocating it, as the main regulatory bodies around the world point out.



Nvidia praises the competence of the companies, saying this is one of the reasons for the purchase, reinforcing the intention to create alternatives to the x86 chips from Intel and AMD. For this reason, the transaction, if approved, would serve to further stimulate innovation in the sector.

Arm develops chips for companies, while also selling licenses for several companies to use the Arm architecture to develop their own chips, such as Apple, which developed the M1 from Arm’s design.

So there is great concern about what Arm’s future will look like after the transaction is approved. Therefore, even if the report indicates a willingness to innovate within the market, the transaction will continue to face several problems to be approved.

Source: PC Gamer, UK Government