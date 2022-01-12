Arriving and departing, 2 planes stayed within 518 meters on the runway due to a faulty decision of the controller

Ryanair Boeing 737-800 – Illustrative image – Source: Dirk Vorderstraße / CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





This Tuesday, January 11, 2022, it became known that Spain’s Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC) has issued its final report on a serious incident involving two Ryanair planes.

They were only 518 meters apart as one landed and the other took off, both on the same runway. On that occasion, at 19:50 (UTC time) on September 11, 2019, the incident of loss of separation occurred on runway 13 of Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, in Spain.

how it all happened

The first aircraft was the Boeing 737-800 registered under the registration EI-ENH, departing with the callsign RYR75JV from Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport (LEMG).

The second aircraft was the Boeing 737-800, registration EI-DYR, flying with the callsign RYR9UD, bound for Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport.

Malaga-Costa del Sol airport was using the preferred single-runway configuration, with takeoffs and landings from the threshold of runway 13. The pilot of the RYR75JV aircraft notified the control tower that he was ready to take off while taxiing to the holding point. HN-3 on runway 13. The air traffic controller instructed him to wait at the runway holding point.





The pilot of the RYR9UD aircraft then informed the air traffic controller that he was stabilized on the runway 13 locator, and the controller instructed him to continue his approach for landing.

Subsequently, the air traffic controller instructed the RYR75JV aircraft to line up on runway 13 and wait for takeoff clearance.

The RYR9UD aircraft notified the air traffic controller that it was descending to 500 feet at 19:53:21. The air traffic controller responded by instructing her to continue and wait for the delayed landing clearance.

At that time, the RYR9UD aircraft was 1.7 nautical mile (3.1 km) from the threshold of runway 13 and the RYR75JV aircraft was taxiing towards runway 13. The air traffic controller did not recognize the imminent danger arising from the loss of regulatory separation and continued with the initial maneuver plan, instructing the aircraft to continue the approach without informing the aircraft that it was about to take off.

Given that arriving traffic was close to the runway threshold and the departing aircraft was halfway between the holding point and the runway threshold, the air traffic controller could have avoided a loss of separation and therefore a situation potentially dangerous, instructing inbound traffic to abort their approach and canceling the taxiing aircraft’s takeoff.

However, at 19:53:59 UTC, when it was already at 200 feet altitude practically crossing the threshold, the controller authorized the RYR9UD aircraft to land keeping in sight the traffic taking off on runway 13. At this time, the RYR75JV aircraft was in its takeoff run at a speed of 90 knots (166 km/h) and the distance between the two aircraft was 0.4 nautical mile (740 meters).

Thus, there was no guarantee that the regulatory separation could be maintained, as the approaching aircraft was traveling faster than the aircraft on takeoff, increasingly reducing the separation between the two.





The RYR9UD aircraft landed on the runway with a speed of 141 knots (260 km/h) relative to the ground. In turn, the RYR75JV aircraft was in its takeoff run performing the rotation maneuver, with a ground speed of 157 knots (290 km/h) relative to the ground. The minimum distance between the two aircraft reached 0.28 nautical mile (518 meters).

The sequence of events described above led to a loss of separation occurrence and, since both aircraft were on the runway at the same time, it was also characterized as a runway incursion incident.

Causes / Contributing Factors

The investigation found that the incident occurred because an aircraft received authorization to land on a runway that was occupied by another aircraft in the process of taking off, without respecting the regulatory distances.

Poor planning by the air traffic controller, who took advantage of the gap between two landings to authorize takeoff, is considered a contributing factor to the incident.

Furthermore, given the immediate danger posed by the loss of regulatory separation, the absence of decision-making (to cancel takeoff, for example) on the part of the air traffic controller is also considered a factor.

