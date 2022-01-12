Asteroid larger than Corcovado will approach Earth next week

An asteroid larger than Corcovado is approaching Earth. But unlike the hit Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”, this one isn’t heading towards Earth. The closest approach will take place on the 18th, but it will be invisible to the naked eye.

According to the International Astronomical Union, it is categorized as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA, Potentially Hazardous Asteroid), even with no chance of impact with Earth. A PHA approaches the planet at less than 7.5 million km and has a diameter greater than 140 meters. Thus, the asteroid in question is about 1 km in diameter and will be just under 2 million km from Earth.

Credit: Reproduction/NASA

In addition, its brightness corresponds to the value 10 on the magnitude scale and, according to calculations, is greater than Corcovado. Still, to observe it, you will need a good telescope. In the Brasília region it will appear around 7:45 pm on the 18th, disappearing at dawn.

It is not the first time that the asteroid has approached Earth, as it was identified at the Australian observatory in 1994. According to the orbit analysis, the celestial body was already close to us at 1.1 million km in the 1990s. 30.

Named as (7482) 1994 PC1, it goes around the Sun every 572 days and is part of the Apollo Group, since its orbit is close to Earth.

Like other potentially dangerous asteroids, (7482) 1994 PC1 will be constantly monitored for possible changes in its trajectory. Since any modification in the orbit of this asteroid suggests a risk, due to its size and its proximity to the planet.