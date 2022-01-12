Aston Villa officially sign Philippe Coutinho

Aston Villa (ING) made official the signing of midfielder Philippe Coutinho today. The Brazilian arrives on loan for six months from Barcelona, ​​and will wear the number 23 shirt for the English club.

In a series of posts on social networks, Aston Villa praised the arrival of Coutinho. Yesterday, the Brazilian underwent medical examinations and was praised by coach Steven Gerrard.

“He’s here, and he’s perfect,” the English club announced on its official Twitter account.

The club also shared photos of Coutinho already in uniform, and informed that he will wear the number 23.

Philippe Coutinho will wear #23 for Aston Villa!

The club also released Coutinho’s first interview as an Aston Villa athlete. The midfielder extolled the new home, as did coach Steven Gerrard.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a pleasure for me to be here. It’s a great club. I talked to Steven (Gerrard), and he told me about the club’s ambitions. (…) I’ve known him for a long time. We played together, and I learned a lot from him. He is a person I have great admiration for. I hope to do my best here”, said Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho's first interview as an Aston Villa player!

Aston Villa announced last Friday (7th) the signing of Philippe Coutinho on a six-month loan, with an option to buy at the end of the contract. According to the Spanish newspaper ‘Sport’, the value is 40 million euros (about R$ 256 million at the current price).

According to ‘SkySports’, the Brazilian is expected to debut for the new club this Saturday (15), against Manchester United, in the FA Cup.