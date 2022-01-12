At an event in Rio that will feature even Richard Branson, a large Brazilian drone will be exhibited for the 1st time

Atobá – Image: Stella Tecnologia / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Next Friday, January 14th, at 4 pm, Gilberto Buffara Junior, CEO of Stella Tecnologia, a Brazilian company that manufactures the Atobá Drone, will give a lecture on the unmanned aircraft industry and on the development of Atobá.

According to the company, the drone is the largest ever made in Brazil, weighing 500 kg and measuring 11 meters between wing and wing, and will be exposed to the public for the first time at Rio Innovation Week 2022.

The Atobá Drone is capable of flying for up to 28 hours carrying monitoring equipment weighing 70 kg, and can be used to monitor the Amazon rainforest, our oceanic strip and take care of the country by monitoring deforestation, fires, and institutional polluters of our seas.

Rio Innovation Week is the most complete innovation and technology event ever held in Latin America and will take place between January 13th and 16th, at the Jockey Club Brasileiro, in Rio de Janeiro. The agenda already has more than 500 speakers confirmed, in addition to the presence of 1,000 startups and 190 exhibitors.





The Rio Innovation Week lecture schedule will be divided into 19 stages segmented by markets. Among the confirmed keynotes are names such as:

– Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin group, which takes civilian tourists to space and who will talk to the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil, Marcos Pontes;

– Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple;

– Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami, who will participate in a conversation with Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, about the challenges of transforming a city into an innovation hub, encouraging the generation of new business and the installation of companies focused on new models of acting;

– And many others.

Stella Tecnologia is a company accredited by the Ministry of Defense as an EED (Strategic Defense Company). It was founded in 2015 by Eudes de Orleans e Bragança and Gilberto Buffara Junior with the aim of developing critical and unprecedented technologies in the country in the area of ​​unmanned aerial systems.

The company, located in Jacarepaguá, Rio de Janeiro, currently has production capacity for four aircraft per year. Its laboratories allow testing and testing of materials, fundamental resources for the development of aeronautical products in high-tech composites.

Image: Stella Tecnologia

