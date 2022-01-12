At the end of Extra Hiper, electronics become a drink, there is space left in the store and it’s even worth ‘thank you’ – Economy

At the Extra Hyper Gamelinha, as a retailer unit in the east of São Paulo, a banner at the entrance warns customers: “This store remains open.” A more timid warning, however, completes the information: “Coming soon, a new Extra Market for you”. The unit is among the hypermarkets that will be converted into a new format by Sugar Loaf Group, as part of the restructuring that will end the model of large stores within the group.

The retail giant decided to sell 70 points in this model to the assaí, its former division, turned into an independent company last year. There are 33 stores left under the banner, which, according to the company, will be transformed into supermarkets. Sugar Loaf and in Extra or closed markets. The changes are beginning to be seen in the real world, but the transformations of the stores that are left to GPA present challenges and reveal how the large chains struggled to adapt the hypermarket model to a new pattern of consumer habits.

Once the stock-outs are over, the old hypermarkets fill the right side of their stores – previously occupied by appliances, electronics and the bazaar – as best they can. In addition, it seems important to tell customers that these establishments are still open, as the Extra Gamelinha notices.

Neither GPA nor Assaí have yet released the official list of stores purchased and those that should be converted – the expectation is that 14 will become Mercado Extra. The visible patch is in the area that used to be used for products that characterized the extinct hypermarket, as can be seen in Gamelinha. While on the walls there is a sign that the customer can find stoves, stereos, other electronics and bazaar products such as pans, what you can see is a huge wall of drinks.

Of course, this is a temporary solution, but it reveals the biggest challenge of this type of conversion: the huge size of the units. “The stores are in the middle of the way. They don’t have the size to become a wholesale and, many times, are big to be a supermarket”, says Eduardo Yamashita, director of operations of the retail consultancy Gouvêa. “They, apparently, are making a temporary adaptation while they don’t do the actual conversion. Eventually, there may be a reduction in the size of the store”, says the expert.

Adaptation

The Extra banner is a hallmark of hypermarkets. The format was conceived at a time when the product mix was broad, with many categories, from electronics to clothing, and families had the habit of going to the units, even if they were farther away, to make large purchases.

“The footage of the sales halls was compatible. Today, due to the shrinking of categories, the spaces were very large”, says Eugênio Foganholo, partner of the consultancy specializing in retail Mixxer.

For him, the current way of exposing products, with a high amount of drinks, “generates a negative perception in the consumer”. “One of the ways out is to sublet the store for other retailers to operate, as long as they do not work with categories similar to Extra”, points out Foganholo.

In a note, GPA stated that of the 103 stores in the chain, 70 commercial points were sold to Assaí, and the other 33 units will be converted into other GPA formats or closed.

“These units that belong to the group and are expected to reopen under new banners in the coming months continue to work to serve customers during the remodeling and, therefore, it will be possible to visualize these changes in sections and adaptations to the concept of each network as the renovation progresses. happens”, says the network.

Acknowledgment

If convertible stores report in banners that are still open, others already show less cheerful banners. “This Extra Hiper store closed. Thank you for being part of our history”, says a banner at the entrance of the Marginal Tietê establishment. Close by, the Assaí store has hung banners on the parking grid – previously shared by the two brands – to inform that it is still working.

Asked what should happen to the employees of the points sold to Assaí, GPA replied: “With regard to employees, the main direction is the internal reuse in the other business units involved in the transaction, which includes prioritizing the hiring of employees of Extra Hiper in the new units of Assaí. GPA is conducting a process of mapping 100% of the employees of these units to understand the individual interest and, in this way, direct the efforts so that the transition is made in a humanized way”.

Asked if the Marginal store is part of Assaí’s purchases, the wholesaler said in a note that “the negotiations between Assaí and GPA still have steps to be completed. , as communicated by the company on 12/16/2021. The list of stores involved will be released as soon as this information is made available to the market”.

In relation to the employees of these stores, the chain reiterates GPA’s position and adds: “It is worth mentioning that, regardless of the brand that comes to be installed in the more than 100 Extra Hiper units that close their activities by the end of the year, be Assaí , whether Pão de Açúcar or Mercado Extra, the generation of jobs is expected.In addition, given the profile of the operation, an Assaí store generates up to twice as many jobs as an Extra Hiper – therefore, the conversion movement will also generate new work in the cities covered”.