Athletico announces the hiring of midfielder Hugo Moura, from Flamengo | athletico-pr

Hugo Moura is 24 years old and made the entire base at Flamengo, where he had a few chances in the main team between 2018 and 2020, with 11 games played. In 2020, he was loaned to Coritiba, totaling 28 matches, 24 of which as a starter in the Brasileirão, and a goal scored.

The midfielder returned to Flamengo in 2021, being used mainly in the Campeonato Carioca (10 games and one goal), in addition to five matches in the Brasileirão. Then Hugo Moura went to Lugano, Switzerland. The player has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2023.

– I want to be able to give the answer to the club’s trust in me on the pitch, help my teammates and count on their help as well. I want to keep working. Evolving every day. Fulfill my dream of playing well here at Athletico. Conquer titles – said Hugo Moura to the official website of Athletico.

Hugo Moura Athletico — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

So far, Athletico has already signed defender Matheus Felipe and defensive midfielder Pablo Siles for next season, in addition to having an agreement with Bryan Garcia, ex-Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador. Hurricane is also negotiating the hiring of midfielder Matheus Fernandes, from Palmeiras.

On the other hand, midfielder Jean Pyerre, from Grêmio, who was agreed with Rubro-Negro, should not be hired after a proposal received from Turkish football.