Atlético-MG talks with two more coaches: Antônio Mohamed and Luís Castro – 01/12/2022

Argentine Antonio Mohamed and Portuguese Luís Castro have already been sought after by Atlético-MG, which is trying to find a replacement for coach Cuca, who resigned at the end of last year. Without being successful in looking for the most obvious names on the market, cases of Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal, the alvinegra board opened conversations with alternative options.

The search for Antônio Mohamed and Luís Castro was reported by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by UOL Esporte. Names that emerged after a meeting held by the alvinegra summit in recent days. In the first contact made by the Minas Gerais club, both were open to the invitation.

From now on, Atlético’s board will evaluate which name best fits the alvinegro project for 2022.

Antônio Mohamed is an old acquaintance of the Atlético fan. The “Turk”, as he is known, was the coach of Tijuana, from Mexico, which in 2013 almost eliminated Galo in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. There were two draws, 2 to 2 and 1 to 1, and Atlético advanced by the number of goals as a visitor and, mainly, by the penalty saved by Victor in charge of Riascos, in the 47th minute of the second half.

Turco Mohamed is Argentine and has had good spells at Argentine clubs, at Huracán and Independiente, but it was in Mexico that he consolidated his career as a coach. Convincing and successful works in Tijuana, América and Monterrey.

Luís Castro, when he coached Shakhtar Image: Getty Images

Luís Castro is another name of the Portuguese school of coaches that is spread around the world. Currently Al-Duhail, from Qatar, he has good works in Porto, from Portugal, and in ,Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine.

As he has a contract in force, Luís Castro must pay Al-Duhail a fine of approximately R$6 million to be free. According to UOL, the Portuguese coach was very excited about the opportunity to work in Brazilian football.

The definition of Atlético should happen in the next few days, after all, the players will present themselves for the 2022 season next week, on the 17th.