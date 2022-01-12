Atlético: up to six players who are on loan may return in the middle of this year – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético Daniel Penha, Ramón Martínez and Marquinhos are on loan until the middle of the year

Amid the reintegration of players who were on loan (defender Vitor Mendes and midfielder Guilherme Castilho) and announcements of reinforcements (forwards Ademir and Fábio Gomes), Atlético is defining the squad for the 2022 season. A little further on, Galo will still have to deal with the return of athletes who are assigned to other clubs until the middle of this year and define their future.

Of all the players on loan, six have a loan contract until June/July and can be available to the Atlético squad during the second half of the year. However, one of them may not come back and be traded permanently.

Right-back Mailton’s situation is the most different of all. With a contract with Atlético until June 2023, he is on loan until June this year at Metalist, which plays in Ukraine’s Second Division. However, the full-back should not return to Galo, as a clause in the loan contract requires the purchase in case of access. At the moment, the club is the clear leader of the Persha League, the Ukrainian Serie B, with 20 points ahead of Alliance, in third place, after 20 matches played. The first two go straight up to the elite.

Already the right-back Talison has a link with Galo until December 2024 and is on loan to Alverca, from Portugal, until June. As currently the cast already has two athletes for the position (Mariano and Guga), the 21-year-old would hardly have space in the alvinegro group.

In a different situation is midfielder Ramón Martínez. With a contract until December 2022 with Atlético, the Paraguayan is on loan at Libertad-PAR until June this year. There would still be six months left of the link with Galo, who would have to decide what to do with the player.

There are also cases of left-back Kevin, with a contract until March 2023, and who is on loan to Santo André until the end of the Paulista Championship, and attacking midfielder Daniel Penha (link with Galo until December 2023) and ceded to Australia’s Newcastle Jets until July this year.

One of Atlético’s highlights in 2020, forward Marquinhos, who has a contract until December 2024, is on loan at Botev Plovdiv, from Bulgaria, until the end of July.

Gustavo Blanco and Ralph

At the start of the season, Atlético still has to define the situation of midfielder Gustavo Blanco, who has a contract until the end of 2022. The player, who has recovered from consecutive injuries, returned on loan from Fortaleza, where he was unable to keep pace and made only four games in the Brazilian Championship.

Another who needs to have his future defined is midfielder Ralph, whose contract runs until December 2022. He was on loan at Boavista-RJ during last season and is back at Galo.

Check out the main news from Atlético on Itatiaia’s YouTube channel