Attack on Titan in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone on the 20th

In the best mood of “Tatakae” (“go to fight”, in Japanese), Activision announced a crossover of the Attack on Titan anime in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. On January 20, both games will receive the “Trace Pack: Attack on the Titans — Levi Edition,” based on the famous Captain of the Recon Division’s Special Operations Squad.

The set will contain ten items, highlighted by a skin with the famous outfit from the anime for operator Daniel Yatsu. Check out the rest:

Weapon Project “Titan Piercer”;

SMT Weapon Projects “Historia”;

Assault Rifle Weapon Project “Curse of Ymir”;

Finishing Blow “Titan Slayer”;

Highlight Introduction “Vertical Maneuver” (Vanguard exclusive);

Featured VMY “Aço Massif” (Vanguard exclusive);

Weapon Pendant “Guardian of the Secret”;

“Wings of Liberty” emblem;

Sticker “Hot Potato”.

The Attack on Titan crossover set in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone will cost 2,400 CP in the in-game store and $19.99. For now, the price in reais has not been released.

The partnership refers to the celebration of the beginning of the broadcast of the 2nd part of the final season of the anime, with the first episode airing last Sunday (09). Crunchyroll and Funimation are responsible for the exhibition in Brazil.

Other content besides Attack on Titan in Call of Duty

Activision also revealed that the mid-season update for both titles will be released next Friday (14). The update will have the new Operator Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes, the latest Operator from Task Force 006 Trident, the Welgun Weapon (SMT) and new levels for Zombies mode.