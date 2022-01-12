B3 (B3SA3) has record financial volume traded on the spot market in 2021

In 2021, B3 (B3SA3) recorded a record financial volume traded on the exchange’s spot market, reaching R$7.04 trillion, which represents an increase of 3.65% compared to 2020, according to data released this Tuesday. fair (11) by Economatica.

Despite the devaluation of the real against the dollar last year, the record was also beaten in the US currency, totaling US$ 1.3 trillion, up 1.38% on an annual basis.

In addition to drawing attention to the record, the publication also highlights the comparison between the volume traded on the stock exchange and the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – following the market consensus for the year, of growth of 4.50% , since the data has not yet been officially closed, the ratio should be 90.5%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In 2020, the proportion between what was handled by B3 and the Brazilian GDP reached 86.7% – an old record. When considering 2019, the discrepancy is even greater, at 51%.

Check out the sectors of the economy that were most traded on the Brazilian stock exchange

Among the 30 segments monitored by Economatica, the banking sector took first place, which, with 47 shares, registered a flow of more than R$ 1.02 trillion in the last year, representing 13.7% of the total value of the volume traded. .

Fourteen sectors saw their trading volumes grow, with emphasis on programs and services, up 171.3% year-on-year. In second place, aeronautical and defense material companies advanced 90.1%. Petrochemicals, in third, came with a volume 85.1% higher.

On the other hand, the educational services sector saw its trading volume on the spot market fall by 45.9%, the biggest drop. Appliances and insurance companies follow, with the amounts moved falling, respectively, 41.9% and 35.9%.

Vale is the stock with the highest volume traded in 2021

Vale’s common shares (VALE3) were the most traded on the Brazilian stock exchange in 2021, with a trading volume of BRL 637.3 billion – 9.04% of the total traded in the year.

Petrobras’ PN shares (PETR4) were in second place, moving BRL 517.9 billion, 7.35% of the total. Itaú’s PN (ITUB4), Bradesco’s PN (BBDC4) and Magazine Luiza’s ON (MGLU3) complete the top five stocks with the highest volumes traded.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Banco Inter’s unit shares (BIDI11) had the highest trading growth, 563.1%, reaching R$ 80.3 billion.

When taking into account the companies with the highest volume transacted, Petrobras takes the first place, due to its ON shares (PETR3), which had a flow of R$ 142.7 billion.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.