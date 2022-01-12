B3 (B3SA3) studies the launch of products related to cryptocurrencies throughout 2022 and 2023 – Cryptocurrencies

According to a speech by the vice president of operations at B3 (B3SA3), Jochen Mielke de Lima, to the newspaper Valor Econômico, the Exchange intends to carry out new projects with cryptocurrencies throughout 2022 and 2023.

According to him, the next steps may be to promote a futures market for digital currencies and infrastructure for brokerage firms, noting that there are already some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched on B3 that accompany the movement of digital currencies such as Bitcoin. (BTC).

On the possible establishment of a futures market for Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) among other cryptoassets, Jochen says that he will bring news “in the coming months”. “Deliveries of new products will come in a ‘pipeline’ and not in a single major release,” he told the publication.

Bradesco BBI believes that there are many growth opportunities in the segment as regulation and the digital asset market continue to develop.

However, the bank notes that there are already players operating in the segment, such as digital asset platforms and exchanges, which could lead to a more challenging competitive landscape, especially for those who have joined the sector more recently.

