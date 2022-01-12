Bahia Notícias / Notícias / 1 km wide asteroid will pass ‘close’ to Earth next week, says NASA

An asteroid approximately one kilometer wide will pass Earth on January 18, next Tuesday, according to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, which tracks potentially dangerous comets and asteroids that have collision potential. The information is from CNN Brasil.

The approaching body is known as 7482 (1994 PC1) and was discovered in 1994, according to NASA. It is about 1,931 million kilometers away from our planet, moving at a speed of 76,192 km/h.

No one expects 7482 (1994 PC1) to hit Earth, but it’s the closest an asteroid will get in the next two centuries, according to the space agency’s projections. The flyover is expected to take place on Tuesday, January 18 at 18:51 GMT.

The largest asteroid to pass by Earth is 3122 Florence (1981 ET3), which flew and did not collide with our planet on September 1, 2017. It is estimated to be between four and 8.4 kilometers wide and makes another pass. close to Earth on September 2, 2057.

While 7482 (1994 PC1) is unlikely to be visible to the naked eye, amateur astronomers with a small telescope should be able to spot it, according to the EarthSky website.