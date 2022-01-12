Banco Inter (BIDI11) informs that Ponta Sul Investimentos has reduced its share in the company

Banco Inter (BIDI11) reported this Tuesday (11) that Ponta Sul Investimentos reduced its share in the company’s total capital to 7.37%. Previously, according to information from B3 on January 4, Ponta Sul held a total of 11.79% of the bank’s total capital – 8.1% of which were ONs and 15.51% of the bank’s PNs.

In the letter sent to the bank, the manager says that the purpose of the sale of the shareholding is “the mere carrying out of financial operations” and that “it does not aim to change the composition of control or the administrative structure of the Company”.

In addition, he wrote that “the participation in the Funds includes the entire financial exposure, whether through shares and/or derivative financial instruments referenced in such shares”, and, finally, that “it is not intended to achieve any particular shareholding” .

Inter’s shares fall

Inter’s units have depreciated by 10.2% this year, quoted at R$25.28. The bulk of the fall took place between January 4th and 5th, when, according to the Brazil Journal, rumors about a “stop loss” from the Ponta Sul fund brought the shares down.

According to the publication, the bank was the largest position of the fund, which operates leveraged, with forward operations and “swap“.

The movement followed, just over a month, after Inter aborted a corporate restructuring that provided, at the end of the process, the listing of its shares on the American stock exchange.

At the time, the bank informed the market that it would proceed with the plan, “making its best efforts to continue the corporate reorganization process”.

Withdrawal from the listing happened after more than 10% of its base opted to receive a “cash-out“, of up to R$ 2 billion, a condition that could lead the company to cancel the movement.

Additionally, the company highlighted the adverse scenario of the capital market as another factor in the withdrawal, under the initially foreseen terms of the restructuring.

