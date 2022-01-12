Banco Inter (BIDI11) reaches the mark of 16.3 million customers in the 4th quarter of 2021, up 93% year-on-year

Banco Inter (BIDI11;BIDI4;BIDI3) released its operational data this Tuesday (11), informing that it reached the mark of 16.3 million customers at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, a growth of 93% compared to the same 2020 stage.

The NPS indicator, which measures customer satisfaction, reached 83 points in December.

Credit origination reached BRL 6.1 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 69% on an annual basis, totaling BRL 20.1 billion in 2021, 123% higher than in 2020.

Inter’s platform reached BRL 3.5 billion in gross sales volume (GMV) in 2021, a growth of 201% compared to 2020.

Inter transacted more than BRL 1.1 billion in GMV in 4Q21, up 78% over the same period in 2020, driven by Black Friday and Christmas.

Regarding credit card transactions, the bank transacted R$14.2 billion in cards in 4Q21 and R$42.9 billion in the year, a 94% growth over the previous year.

The number of cards used reached 5.4 million in 4Q21, up 83% year-on-year.

The bank surpassed 679 million transactions on Pix in 2021, which represented 8.5% of the marketshare (market share). About R$ 270 billion were received or sent by Inter throughout the year.

The bank ended the year with an average account balance of R$1,260 per customer.

Bradesco BBI saw Inter’s operating data as neutral for equities, highlighting the strong momentum of credit card transactions and the indicator of gross sales volume. “Going forward, in our view, the main point of attention in 2022 will be credit origination, especially considering the more challenging macro scenario”, wrote the analysts.

The bank has recommendation outperform (above market performance) for BIDI11, with a target price of BRL 51. At 11:40 am (Brasília time), the unit was trading at R$24.50, up 0.25%.

