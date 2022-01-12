Band spends millions on renovation of its headquarters to welcome Faustão

Band management does not reveal values, but behind the scenes of its facilities in the Morumbi neighborhood, in São Paulo, information circulates that the São Paulo channel has already surpassed the R$ 50 million mark in recent renovations to receive Fausto Silva and the entire Faustão’s team in the Band. The information was revealed exclusively by columnist Flávio Ricco, from the R7 portal.

In addition to the renovation of its largest studio, which houses the new program’s setting, the Band also invested in the purchase of new equipment. Despite the high expense, sources of the columnist guarantee that the estimated revenue for the month of January already exceeds R$ 80 million with the arrival of the former presenter of Domingão do Faustão. The investment in the station was an old demand in terms of improvements and updates.

Despite the good revenue from Fausto Silva’s new attraction, the commercial department of Johnny Saad’s channel regrets that the increase in cases of the disease caused by the health crisis will prevent the transmission of another year of Carnival. Salvador’s traditional festivals have been covered by the channel for many years and have always been an important source of revenue.

Band invites celebrities to publicize Faustão’s debut in Band

The Band invited several celebrities to participate in the campaign to launch Fausto Silva’s new show, Faustão na Band, which premieres on January 17 at 8:30 pm. The São Paulo channel has shown in its programming several calls with music stars inviting the public to follow the new attraction, which will be shown from Monday to Friday, always with a different program on each day of the week.

The station has already shown material recorded by Paula Fernandes, Di Ferrero, Paula Toller, Thiaguinho, Paulo Ricardo, Elba Ramalho, Luan Santana, Samuel Rosa, Chitãozinho & Xororó, Leandro Lehart and even José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, aka Boni, former General Director of Globe. “Fausto, my friend, I miss you!”, celebrated the former executive of the audience leader. Ana Botafogo and the philosopher Mario Sergio Cortella also made recordings.

“You can open a smile and be happy!”, said Chitãozinho. “He’s coming back!”, completed Xororó. “Call the whole family to the couch, let’s get ready because he’s coming back,” warned Di Ferrero. “To make you laugh at the falls of life”, celebrated Paula Fernandes. The disclosure of Faustão in the Band only started to count on the image of the presenter from the first minutes of 2022. On New Year’s Eve, the Band showed the special Viradão do Faustão to advance some news that will be in the new program of the channel.