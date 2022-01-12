Bárbara catches Christian revealing and loses control after discovery

Barbarian (Alinne Moraes) will give revealing sight in Christian / Renato (Cauã Reymond) in the novel a place in the sun. The shrew will see her husband kissing Lara (Andréia Horta) and will be in shock.

In the plot of Lícia Manzo, the faker got closer and closer to his ex-girlfriend since meeting her. After the beginning of the partnership between the restaurant of Noca (Marieta Severo) and the supermarket chain Redentor, the approach will make the two engage in a romance.

With Lara and Mateus’ (Danton Mello) marriage destroyed, the two will begin to be together. Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will even spoil everything, since Christian will still be married to Barbara. But the separation of the good guys won’t last long.

Romance in A Place in the Sun

After being pressured to keep his marriage to Barbara in the face of the threat of her suicide, the usurper will finally be able to get rid of the woman. He will put an end to his relationship with Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​and will sentence the separation.

After being free, Christian will take over the romance with Lara and will appear together with her in public. One day, the boy will be with his beloved at Noca’s restaurant. The moment the two are together, Barbara will drive in front of the place.

Barbara freaks out when caught

The villain will pass through the establishment precisely at the moment when the couple will be exchanging affection. Completely freaked out after losing her husband, she will go into a state of fury when she sees the scene of the two together making love.

“Oh my God. I can’t believe what I’m seeing”, Barbara will say, in shock at seeing Christian/Renato and Lara together. Totally unbalanced, Santiago’s daughter tries to open the door of the moving car to go to the restaurant.

However, Nicole (Ana Baird), who will be with her in the vehicle, will be faster. She will act soon and will activate the locks, preventing her sister from opening the door and getting out of the car to commit madness.

“Barbara, you won’t”, will decide the voice actress. “Unlock that door, Nicole!”, will order Barbara, out of control. Nervous about the situation, she will start punching the car.

But Nicole won’t give in and stop her sister from screwing up in A Place in the Sun. “No way. You are out of control, out of control. Going after him in this state like a madwoman is not going to solve things.”, she will say. “What hate! What hate”, will scream Barbara, crying.

