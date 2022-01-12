Barbara commits madness and ties Christian up with a ‘leash’ TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will risk her own life to have Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) back in Um Lugar ao Sol. The rich girl will throw herself in front of a moving car after the protagonist asks for a divorce. The suicide attempt will make the faker give up on the separation, and the couple will even adopt a girl in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

It is not the first time that the character tries to kill herself in Lícia Manzo’s plot. At the beginning of the serial, Rebeca’s sister (Andrea Beltrão) threw herself into the sea after the child she was expecting with Christian/Renato died in childbirth. The man, however, was lucky enough to rescue her before the worst happened.

The heiress of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will again have her mental health shaken in the next chapters . Daughter of a bipolar woman, the spoiled one will begin to show symptoms that she also has a psychiatric disorder. Bipolarity is diagnosed in people who manifest expressive mood swings in a short time.

The trigger for Barbara’s serious crisis will happen after the fake Renato asks for the separation. Romantically involved with Lara (Andréia Horta), the protagonist will want to break up with the ambitious woman. She, however, will freak out at the possibility and call Nicole (Ana Baird) to talk.

Cornered, the voice actress will try to help her sister and will go to her car to get a tranquilizer. Barbará will enjoy the moment unsupervised and will throw himself in front of a moving vehicle. The shock of the crash will leave the rich woman in serious condition, and she will undergo delicate emergency surgery.

well kept secret

Everyone will believe that Barbara was the victim of a traffic accident. But, in the hospital waiting room, Nicole will open the game with Cecília (Fernanda Marques) about what really happened.

Barbara was not run over, it was not an accident. In fact, she threw herself. He threw himself in front of the car, you know? Before I could do anything, she threw herself towards a car that was backing up. It was her, understand? It was she who threw herself. I’m sure, I saw it. It was horrible, Cecilia, horrible.

The teenager will question whether her aunt intends to tell the rest of the family the truth, but the comedian will refuse. “For God’s sake, Aunt Barbara is sick, begging for help, for help. And what are you going to do? Hide it from others?”, the model will insist.

Nicole, however, will have a plausible reason for not opening her mouth: “I can’t say such a thing. Not without my sister agreeing. Enough of the stigma on account of my mother. Mental illness is illness until page two: deep down, everyone thinks it’s freshness”, he explains.

AGNEWS

Christian on Barbara’s first attempt

New chance with fake Renato

After the second suicide attempt, Barbará will have a chance to revive her marriage. Christian/Renato will not have the courage to separate from his wife after the episode and will maintain the union for a while longer.

The character played by Alinne Moraes will even fulfill an old dream. Barren, the spoiled one will adopt a baby with her husband. The girl will be called Ludmilla and will be played by child actress Alice Camargo after an advance in time.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 14. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: