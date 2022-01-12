Barcelona vs Real Madrid: where to watch, schedule and line-ups of the Spanish Supercup semi-final

The ball will roll to the Spanish Supercup. And this Wednesday, the greatest classic in the world will have another chapter in its history. In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in the semifinals in search of a place in the final. The game takes place at the Rei Fahd Stadium, at 16:00 (Brasília time).

BARCELONA

Trying to regain the shine of previous years, Barcelona want to beat their biggest rival to gain confidence. Despite the great moment of the Merengue team, coach Xavi Hernández said that a classic is always unpredictable.

– I lived classics of all colors. Situations where one of the two teams was favorite and did not win. I see a Barça under construction and a Real Madrid in good shape, but it is unpredictable – declared Xavi.

REAL MADRID

Leader of the Spanish Championship with a five-point advantage over the second place, Real Madrid does not want to enter with favoritism. Despite the great moment, coach Carlo Ancelotti declared that his players know how difficult the classic is.

– Every game scares me, I always get nervous. I would be worried if players thought we were favourites, but they don’t. We think it will be a great game and we have to win – said Ancelotti.

DATASHEET

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Spanish Supercup

Semifinal

Date and time: 01/12/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Location: King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh (SAU)

Referee: Jose Luis Munuera

Assistants: Iñigo Prieto and Antonio Ramón Martínez

Streaming: ESPN Brazil and Star+

LIKELY TIMES

BARCELONA (Coach: Xavi Hernández)

Ter Stegen; Daniel Alves (Dest), Piqué, Lenglet and Jordi Alba; Nico, Sergio Busquets and Gavi; Dembele, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay.

Embezzlement: Sergi Roberto, Eric García, Pedri, Ferrán Torres and Braithwaite (injured); Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araújo and Ansu Fati (doubts).

REAL MADRID (Coach: Carlo Ancelotti)

Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro, Modric and Kroos; Asensio (Rodrygo), Benzema and Vini Jr.

Embezzlement: Mariano Díaz and Bale (injured).