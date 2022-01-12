Barra Torres says it would be better to face the pandemic with Bolsonaro’s support for vaccination | National Journal

The President Director of anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, gave this Tuesday (11) an exclusive interview to Andrea Sadi , gives GloboNews. On Thursday (6), after Anvisa approved the vaccination of children over 5 years old, President Jair Bolsonaro minimized the number of deaths from Covid in childhood. But, according to the Ministry of Health itself, there were more than 300 in the pandemic. And the president still questioned the honesty of the agency’s professionals.

On Saturday (8), Bar Towers responded publicly. He charged Bolsonaro to order an immediate police investigation – or to recant.

On Monday (10), the president said that Barra Torres’ response had been aggressive and denied that he had made any accusations. But, in the same interview, he attacked Anvisa again. Bolsonaro said the following: “that there is something happening, there is no doubt that it is happening”.

In this Tuesday’s interview (11) with GloboNews, Antonio Barra Torres says it would be better to face the pandemic with President Bolsonaro’s support for vaccination.

Towers Bar: “The voluntary adherence of the population to vaccination is evident, the population significantly adhered to the first dose, second dose. You have to work for the booster dose. And this vaccination is carried out by the PNI manager, which is the Ministry of Health. So, in fact, when we see a position from the president that opposes what his own government is doing, because that is what it is doing, that it is simple and clear fact. Who is vaccinating is the ministry. So, I see there that it would be so good if these two forces, the force of Brazilian vaccination, which is massive… Three forces, sorry, the adhesion of the population that is our tradition, conquered over decades, and if there was also a clearer signaling in the sense that this is important and that we can get out of this crisis that way, without a doubt it would be much better, it would be very good”.

Among the criticisms of Anvisa, President Bolsonaro insinuated that there was some kind of intention behind the approval of the Covid vaccine for children. Barra Torres said that the institutional relations between Anvisa and the Presidency of the Republic cannot be affected, and refuted the president’s accusation.

Towers Bar: “What does it matter for our population, for the citizen who is trying to survive in the midst of all this adversity? It is that the managers continue working in favor of this same citizen. Having, for each other, the relationship that can never be scratched, which is the functional relationship. What is Anvisa’s mission? If a manufacturer files for analysis a dossier of a medication, of a vaccine, he even pays a fee – there is a collection -, and he files a dossier, there is nothing left for us to do but to continue the analysis. This analysis, when finished, we have to give a result. Has this vaccine reached the levels it has to reach? Does it conform to the protocols practiced in the world, is it state-of-the-art for this product? Yes or No? It is? She’s approved. Then, it is unreasonable, it is not fair to say that the anvisa it has some kind of intention. THE anvisa no intention, no opinion. THE anvisa decides and offers the outcome of the decision to the ministry, who chooses”.

Andrea Sadi also questioned Barra Torres about the threats that Anvisa’s servers and directors have been receiving. He said the number of threats increased after President Bolsonaro used social media to threaten to disclose the names of those responsible for approving the childhood vaccine against Covid. Barra Torres said that the Federal police and the Attorney General’s Office are acting in the case.

Towers Bar: What happens is that this whole number you mention, which is a significant number, it comes after the president’s speech that he would like to have the list of names so that people can form their judgment. The next day, approximately 120 threats arrived here. The fact is that it was a very serious situation, because when this kind of force is put in place, no one can predict what will happen. That’s when we talk about people who own their mental faculties. We have mentally impaired people who are capable of violent acts. Did this have a very negative impact, did it have a very bad impact on our community, which already has a lot of work to do and still has to worry about looking out for others? It seems to me to be something completely unreasonable, of any relevance, and it adds an immense difficulty to the work of the institution, to the work of the agency”.