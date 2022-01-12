Battlegrounds is about to be Free to Play • Eurogamer.pt

In December 2021, it became known that PUBG: Battlegrounds would become a Free to Play game, thus adapting to the demands of the market and its conjuncture.

There’s less than a day left for PUBG to go free-to-play on all platforms where it was released, Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

But there are a few things to consider. For example, owners of the free version have limited access to functionality and modes, where to unlock the rest of the content you have to buy BATTLEGROUNDS Plus which costs 12.99$.

Everyone who has purchased PUBG: Battlegrounds has the free upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus, with the addition of some extra bonuses, such as skins, among others.

“The only thing better than a Chicken Dinner is a FREE one! Only 1 more day until it’s free-to-play!”

The only thing better than a Chicken Dinner is a FREE one! Just 1 more day ’til free-to-play! pic.twitter.com/6zfNZwygmC — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) January 11, 2022