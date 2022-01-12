BBB 22: Jade Picon changes hair before entering reality

Jade Picon went back to being a brunette for “BBB 22”. The influencer showed off her platinum hair after a radical change in July last year, about a month before her controversial end of her three-year relationship with João Guilherme.

According to columnist Leo Dias, who has “spied” the famous and anonymous “BBB 22” at the Windsor hotel in Rio de Janeiro, where Globo pre-confined the future brothers and sisters, the young woman decided to darken your hair and you will enter the house more brunette than ever, in addition to having invested massively in strategy for its social networks.

Find out about the latest news from “BBB 22”.

Fans gather evidence that Jade Picon will be on ‘BBB 22’

Even though the presence of Jade Picon is not officially confirmed on “BBB 22”, since the names will only be released this Thursday (13), fans already give their participation in reality as more than certain.

That’s because, the influencer would be part of one of the tips given by Tadeu Schmidt about the participants. The presenter revealed during an appearance on the last “Fantástico”, that there were “those who only flushed with their foot” among the cast of “BBB 22”.

Netizens soon found an old statement from Jade Picon revealing the unusual habit. In addition, the influencer’s attitudes on social networks have generated distrust from fans. Jade Picon has only appeared in her cap in stories, watching series in her bedroom.

Probably the businesswoman doesn’t want to show the novelty of the dark hair before entering the house. Another post that made fans suspicious was a story with a question box, in which Jade displays an old photo and the Instagram element on top of another, indicating that she was “recycling” stories.