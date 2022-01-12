BBB Quiz: Do you remember curiosities that have happened in past editions of Big Brother Brasil? | BBB

Who is also counting the minutes – or rather, seconds! – for the debut of BBB22? Around here, we can’t think of anything else. 🤯 But while the big day doesn’t arrive, how about testing your knowledge about this reality show we love so much? It’s been 21 editions, and there’s no shortage of subjects for us to remember.
The 17th is already right there! — Photo: Globe
And now, to help control all this anxiety, the #RedeBBB want to know: how is your memory in relation to the BBB? Show it!
The Angel Proof, which brings the coveted power of immunity, did not always exist in Big Brother Brazil. In which edition did this dynamic begin?
And the stakes? It seems like they’ve always existed, #sqn! In which BBB were the coins entered?
Some editions of the BBB received false participants in the house. And one of them even had a quick affair with ex-sister Munik. Do you remember who it was?
- djair
- djairo
- Miguel
- Julian
But we also had real exchange students! And the first of them appeared back there, on BBB7. Who was?
- Elettra Lamborghini, from Gran Hermano España
- Ricardo Venâncio, from Big Brother Africa
- Pablo Espósito, from Gran Hermano Argentina
- Alberto Mezzetti, from Gran Fratello, Italy
Who remembers which edition the much-feared Monster’s Punishment first appeared in?
And the Big Phone? Nowadays, even trolling has the courage to pass. Which BBB did he play for the first time?
In some editions of BBB, the brothers came across a wall in the middle of the garden. And he’s already had several roles: separating the Pipoca and Camarote group, hiding a sister who came back from a fake Paredão, dividing the brothers into Side A and Side B… but, at BBB14, he had a unique and special role. Which?
- Confine, in secret, mothers and aunts of participants, who helped them in the Leader’s Trial
- Hide a second Leader Trial, which would give Ultimate Power to the winning participant
- Bringing actors to interact with the brothers without them knowing who they were talking to
- Confine the brothers who received fewer heart emojis on Queridometro; at the end of the dynamic, they gained the power to nominate someone to the Paredão
And the dreaded White Room, huh?! In his first appearance, the ex-brother, Leonardo, decided to press the red button and be eliminated from the house. Which edition was this?
Another game dynamic that fans of the show love is the Glass House. In one edition, the first five eliminated were confined to Casa de Vidro in a shopping mall in Rio de Janeiro. What was the edit? Hint: the return of one of them shook the game!
And, to finish, let’s go to the most requested, the False Wall. Do you remember who was the first contestant to make his triumphant comeback after a false elimination?
- Ana Paula
- Emily
- gleici
- Anamara
Oh, and if you want to start warming up and find out about the BBB22, come here and we’ll tell you a little bit: 👇