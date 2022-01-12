BBB22: know when the list of participants of the reality show will be revealed

A new year is synonymous with a new edition of the Big Brother Brazil, Is not it? Very soon the reality show will be back on TV Globo’s programming and is already one of the most talked about topics on social networks, which are full of rumors about who will participate or not this year.

The official list of BBB22 participants will be revealed this Thursday (1/13). Even without any confirmation, the public already has big bets on the next brothers due to small tips released by cute and Thaddeus Schmidt – new show host – recently.

Do we have spoilers? 👀👀👀 Tadeu Schmidt returns to #Fantastic to give tips on BBB22 participants. See in the video. @tvglobo @bbb pic.twitter.com/EoPlYghhV6 — Fantastic (@showdavida) January 10, 2022

In addition to Jade Picon being appointed as part of the cast, names such as Camila Loures, Ellen Roche are being quoted by attentive fans of the reality. Will be? We don’t know, but it’s not long before we discover the identity of the new residents of the most guarded house in Brazil.

jade picon, alvaro and camila loures went crazy and decided to watch netflix everyone at the same time ne 🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/84TzVJAzOQ — bank 🖼 (@eunsoubianca) January 9, 2022

With these tips, it’s almost certain that Jade Picon and Ellen Rocche will really go to #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/20MsFeHoMn — #BBB22 (@RealitysVip) January 10, 2022

BBB22 premieres on January 17 on TV Globo.