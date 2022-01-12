BBB22 surprises Globo and breaks billing record before the premiere; know how much

A little less than a week from the premiere, the BBB22 already earned high. The reality show, which is the “goose that lays the golden eggs” Globe at the beginning of the year, it presented a revenue record.

Last year, the broadcaster launched a commercial plan with 12 sponsorship quotas on the advertising market. Quotas are divided into three categories: big, Cabin and brother. It’s the entertain had access to the details.

Action never seen before on Globo

All three modalities have insertions on TV Globo, on Multishow, on digital (site of the broadcaster) and on social networks. The most expensive quota is the Big, marketed by BRL 91.939 million, according to the BBB22 list price.

Then comes the Camarote quota, which left for BRL 69.646 million. The most affordable is the Brother category, for R$ 11.843 million. All three contemplate the advertiser appearing on all platforms. What sets the three apart is the number of inserts and other actions.

Privileges for those who pay the most

With the Big quota, for example, the brand has the right to appear on the BBB Duty at Globo’s breaks and in the reunion program after the final. It is also the only one that guarantees participation in an endurance test. These are items that the other two quotas do not have – with the exception of participation in the extra edition, which the Camarote quota holder is also entitled to.

So far, Globo has aired calls with at least seven sponsors: C&A, Amstel, Seara, P&G (Pantene), Pic Pay, Americanas and Avon. However, other brands are also sponsoring BBB22: McDonald’s, Above, Hypera Pharma (Engov) and QuintoAndar.

Record revenue with BBB22

According to the list prices practiced by Globo, so far BBB22 has revenues of BRL 589.930 million. This value is only with the sponsorship quotas already sold.

But Globo expects to earn much more from the reality show. The program is its main attraction at the beginning of the year. Shares were traded on the home market, at the leader’s party – which will be boosted in the 2022 season -, at the leader’s lunch, angel’s lunch and at the brothers’ cinema.

Advertisers can also appear on objects in the house. Exclusive action in the final of the program or appearing in an immunity test were also made available.

To recover the “loss” with the departure of Fiat, Globo even offered an automotive opportunity aimed only at vehicle manufacturers. Before the premiere, BBB22 already presents itself as the highest grossing edition in history.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ