BC blames pandemic and water crisis for above-target inflation in 2021

The Central Bank blamed the pandemic — and, more specifically, its effects on the prices of raw materials (commodities) — and the water crisis for the 10.06% inflation accumulated in 2021. The index was well above the center of the target established by the BC for the year, of 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points up or down — that is, it can vary between 2.25% and 5.25%.

The justifications were sent today to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the CMN (National Monetary Council). Every time that inflation is above the target defined for one year, the president of the BC – this time, Roberto Campos Neto – is obliged to provide clarifications.

“The main factors that led inflation in 2021 to exceed the upper tolerance limit were the following: 1) strong rise in prices of tradable goods in local currency, especially commodity prices; 2) electricity flag of water scarcity ; and 3) imbalances between demand and supply of inputs, and bottlenecks in global production chains”, explained the BC, in a letter.

The municipality also added that high inflation in 2021 was a “global phenomenon”, driven by the pandemic, which hit “most advanced and emerging countries”.

Pressures on commodity prices and on global production chains reflect the changes in consumption patterns caused by the pandemic, with a proportionately larger share of demand directed towards goods. (…) In fact, the significant acceleration of inflation in 2021 to levels above the targets was a global phenomenon, affecting most advanced and emerging countries.

Central Bank, when explaining inflation above the target

This was the sixth time since the creation of the inflation targeting system, in 1999, that a BC president had to justify his noncompliance. The last time this happened, in 2017, the letter explained why inflation (2.95%) ended the year below the target floor (3%), and not above. At the time, the president of the Central Bank was Ilan Goldfajn and the Minister of Finance, Henrique Meirelles.

Fuel and electricity bill

The 2021 inflation result was mainly influenced by the transport group, which presented the largest variation (21.03%) and the largest impact (4.19 percentage points) on the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), official inflation from the country.

According to the IPCA manager, Pedro Kislanov, the category was greatly affected by the price of fuel. “With the successive readjustments at the pumps, gasoline accumulated a high of 47.49% in 2021. Ethanol rose 62.23%, and was also influenced by the production of sugar”, he explained.

Also contributing to the high inflation was the housing group (13.05%), whose jump was driven by the increase in the price of electricity (21.21%), according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Since September 2021, the water scarcity tariff flag has been in effect, cited by the BC in the letter, which adds R$ 14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed.

Initially, the water scarcity flag should be in effect until April 2022.

“The weak rainfall regime led to the activation of thermoelectric plants and other higher-cost energy sources during the second half of 2021, resulting in a significant increase in electricity tariffs”, justified the BC. “In September, the water scarcity flag was created and activated, which caused an increase of 49.6% over the previous flag and 5.8% over the electricity tariff compared to the previous month.”