Beatriz case: Suspect is identified and confesses to 42 stab wounds to a child

The suspect who stabbed 42 stab wounds to 7-year-old girl Beatriz Angélica Mota, inside a private school in Petrolina, Pernambuco, in 2015, was identified six years after the crime. The information is from g1.

Marcelo da Silva, 40, was identified by the Pernambuco Scientific Police by the DNA found on the knife used in the crime. The man, who is in prison for other crimes, confessed to the murder and was indicted on Tuesday (11), after being heard by delegates.

On December 10, 2015, Beatriz was attending her sister’s graduation at Colégio Nossa Senhora Auxiliadora, when she left her parents’ side to drink water and disappeared. His body was found in a decommissioned sporting goods warehouse, close to the court where the event was taking place.

Beatriz had injuries to her chest, upper and lower limbs. The knife used in the crime was found stuck in the child’s abdomen region. The next day, the weapon was delivered to the Forensic Genetics Institute in Recife.

TV Globo had exclusive access to the final report of the Beatriz Case, concluded on Monday (10), and sent this Tuesday to the State Department of Social Defense (SDS) and the Public Ministry of Pernambuco (MPPE).

According to the expertise, the knife’s DNA was compared with the genetic material of 125 people, considered suspects. From this analysis, it was possible to identify that the genetic material was compatible with that of Marcelo da Silva. The expert’s document does not clarify the motive for the crime.

know more

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Learn how to choose the best cassava

+ What’s the difference between brownie and chocolate cake?

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

