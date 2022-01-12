Beer with vitamin D can be part of a healthy diet

It is common for beer brands to associate the hot and sunny days with the drinks, in most advertisements. This combination is really perfect, for those who like the famous “ice cream”. With that in mind, Corona’s advertising team went further and decided to change the way to associate sun and beer. The company recently announced Corona Sunbrew, a beer that has vitamin D in its composition.

+ 10 tips to make the right choice of wine and beer

Vitamin D, present in the composition of the new drink, can be obtained in a few minutes of exposure to the sun. The sun’s rays are responsible for triggering reactions in the skin that make the body produce vitamin D.

Thus, it is possible to absorb nutrients, which ensure the strengthening of bones and muscles. Vitamin D can also be found in some foods, such as milk, vegetables, and some fish. And the news is that, now, it can also be found in a beer. The brand’s idea was to link beer to sunny days, in a different and healthier way.

In addition to having vitamin D in its composition, Corona Sunbrew does not contain alcohol and has 70 calories. For comparison purposes, a 355 ml Corona Extra, with alcohol, has 148 calories, more than double the brand’s new beer. According to nutritionist and professor at FAMESP, Marianne Rocha Taglione, vitamin D plays an essential role in preventing osteoporosis and fractures, especially in the elderly.

Taglione points out that beer can be a valid alternative for those who like beer and have, or are looking for, a healthier lifestyle. “Given that a good part of non-alcoholic beers still have a higher caloric value than Corona Sunbrew and also because of the addition of vitamin D, it becomes a differential for people who like beer and seek a healthier and more balanced life without alcohol. leave out socializing moments. From time to time, it is an additional option to add vitamin D in the day, helping to reach the vitamin recommendations”, says the nutritionist.

Sports nutritionist Jacqueline Moniz shares Taglione’s point of view, and also points out that brands that think about consumer health are growing in their respective markets. According to her, Corona Sunbrew can be a great alternative to alcoholic beers.

“When we think about health, it is important to emphasize the balance between moments of leisure, happiness and health. Brands that understand that delivering a great product is not just about quality, but also about the user/consumer experience, will be way ahead of their time”, says Moniz.

The specialist also says that “with all the care and transparency possible”, it would, indeed, be possible to fit a beer like Corona Sunbrew into a healthy diet for enjoyment in leisure time.

And does regular beer with alcohol have any health benefits?

According to Moniz, there is no major research or consensus that determines a protective effect from alcohol consumption.

“Some small studies suggest the protective effect of heart disease, but these studies were done with small numbers of people and for a short period of time. The issue is that there is no information about the ideal dose for everyone. The WHO indicates that the limit for alcohol intake is 30g per day, but this is a limit and not a recommendation”, highlights the sports nutritionist.

The importance of vitamin D

According to the experts heard, about 80% of the production of vitamin D is associated with the sun. The rest is related to food. That is, it is through exposure to the sun that the human body is able to produce and convert vitamin D into the “pre-active form of the vitamin”.

The sun helps the body transform a substance present in the skin into vitamin D3, which is carried to the liver and then the kidneys transform and activate vitamin D. This final form is the one that is widely used by the body. So, when it comes to vitamin D, food alone is not enough to meet the body’s demands.

Professor Marianne Rocha Taglione points out that studies also show that vitamin D plays an important role in the prevention and treatment of various types of cancer, in addition to being important for cardiovascular health and strengthening immunity.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

