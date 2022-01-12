Best attack, Vasco turns in the end over Ska and advances with 100% in Copa SP – 01/11/2022

Vasco won a victory in the struggle and ended the first phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup with 100% success. Owner of the best attack in the competition, now with 19 goals scored, the Rio de Janeiro team defeated Ska Brasil 2-1, in a comeback, today (11), in Santana do Paranaíba, at the end of Group 24.

Gabryel opened the scoring for the hosts, while Marlon Gomes and Figueiredo declared the turn for Vasco, who did not have the same offensive success as in the other games. After debuting with a 12-0 rout over Rio Claro, Cruz-Maltino applied 5-1 over Lagarto-SE.

With the result, Vasco held on to the leadership of the key, with nine points. In the next phase, the Cruz-Maltina team will play a knockout match against Joinville, which ended the first phase undefeated, with a victory over Audax-SP and draws against Santo André and Camaçariense. Ska, who came in second with four points, will face Audax.

With the classification for the second phase assured in advance, Vasco spared several players for the duel, among them the attack duo formed by Vinícius and Figueiredo. The Cariocas dominated the first half, but were unable to turn their best moments into scoring chances.

At 5 minutes, Andrey was launched from the right side of the area and kicked across, but the ball skimmed the right post. On another occasion, in the 32nd minute, Juan took advantage of Ska’s defense, stole the ball and, from the entrance of the area, risked a left kick. Lucas palmed the corner.

On the other hand, Ska was not intimidated by the Vasco force. He used the speed of his attackers well to scare and used this expedient to get ahead on the scoreboard. Gabryel, who had already had a goal disallowed in the first minute, was launched and won in Zé Vitor’s run. Even with the opponent’s recovery, he turned on the defender and touched Pablo’s exit in the 36th minute.

Needing a goal to take the lead, Vasco came back from the break with four changes, including Figueiredo, Copinha’s top scorer with five goals. The territorial dominance of the Cariocas remained until the equalizer came out, in the 25th minute. Julião sent the ball to the area and found Marlon Gomes free of marking. The midfielder deflected his head in the left corner to score his third goal in Copinha.

Three minutes later, Vasco almost got the comeback with his top scorer. After a table in the middle with Figueiredo, Andrey hit the first shot and hit the crossbar. On the rebound, the striker had a bad head and saw the ball go over the goal.

But as a goalscorer’s life is made up of ups and downs, Figueiredo still had time to recover. In the 46th minute, after crossing into the area, the ball passed through the defense and left for the centre-forward, on the left side, to amend a first-class shot that stopped in the left corner of goalkeeper Lucas, defining Vasco’s third victory.

Vasco played with the following formation: Pablo; Saulo, Victão, Zé Vitor (Pimentel) and Leandrinho (Julião); Andrey, Rodrigo, Marlon Gomes and Erick Marcus (Marcos Dias); Juan (Vinicius) and Tavares (Figueiredo).