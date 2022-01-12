Big screen on the field, integrated goalkeepers and meeting with trio: Paulo Sousa’s initial impacts on Flamengo

This Wednesday’s training session at Ninho do Urubu, which started at 8 am, as requested by Paulo Sousa, marked an unprecedented event under the command of the Portuguese: the instructions by screen, installed yesterday, while the players hydrated. In the video released by Flamengo, it is possible to see that the goalkeepers also received instructions from their teammates.

Speaking of the goalkeepers, they participated in an activity with the squad, in which it was necessary to give quick touches and move at speed, illustrating that the new commander requires good construction skills with the feet of a number 1, considered by Sousa as essential in his game model.

This Wednesday’s training session was the second in which Paulo Sousa had the opportunity to command the squad – which has been having breakfast at the CT – on the pitch. And last Tuesday, after the main activity and following its initial impacts, Portuguese had the first of a series of sectored conversations.

Paulo Sousa talked to the trio of forwards Gabigol, Bruno Henrique and Pedro and gave guidance with the help of a tactical board, including to explain his methods and game ideas regarding the offensive phase.

Paulo Sousa talks with players during training this Wednesday (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)

At the press conference, Sousa even commented on the possibility of the three of them acting together in the attack command:

– We have three very strong forwards. Even in the national team (Poland), I played with three forwards in several games. I also think about doing this in several games from the beginning, working with a common and clear idea.

Flamengo has not yet defined when Paulo Sousa will debut with the starting lineup this season. In Carioca’s first games, the team will be led by Fabio Matias, whose alternative group has been training apart – or in another period, which did not happen this morning, when training took place in field 4 of the Ninho.