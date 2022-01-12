Binance CEO has an estimated net worth of $96 billion

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is worth an estimated $96 billion, according to Bloomberg.

It is the first time Bloomberg has estimated Zhao’s fortune, which surpasses Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani.

According to the agency, his fortune could be significantly higher, as the estimate does not take into account his personal holdings in cryptocurrencies, which include bitcoin and his company’s token. Binance Coin, now called BNB, grew by around 1,300% in the past year.

Changpeng Zhao is better known as “CZ”, his initials, and is 44 years old. He is Chinese but grew up in Canada — his father, a university professor, was exiled from China. He was once a McDonald’s clerk, software creator, and in 2017, he created Binance.

When asked recently about his wealth, he said he doesn’t care and that he’s prepared to give away almost all of his fortune before he dies.

Zhao studied computer science and worked in finance in Tokyo and New York. He has his company logo tattooed on his arm.

