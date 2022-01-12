Birds invade parking lot and scare drivers in the US – News

A huge flock of black birds took over the parking lot of a hypermarket in Texas (USA), scaring consumers and drivers. Images posted on social media show the birds flying over and landing on cars, poles, dumpsters and on the ground.

The scene took place in a Walmart unit near the city of Mesquite, which is in the greater Dallas area, in North Texas, last week. The video below, posted on TikTok by a resident, has already had almost 18 million views: it shows the size of the flock.

It is possible to see thousands of birds everywhere. “I feel like I’m in a movie,” says Denis Mehic on the recording. “They’re landing on my car! Well, I really needed to wash it,” jokes the man, resigned.

In social networks, users mentioned the film The birds, by Alfred Hitchcock, and one of them even spoke of a “bird apocalypse”. However, the truth is a little less frightening.

According to a Newsweek report, the birds are the species Quiscalus mexicanus, known in Brazil as iraúna-mexicana. They are highly sociable birds that can easily adapt to life in rural or urban areas. In general, they tend to migrate long distances in the Northern Hemisphere winter, in search of food and milder temperatures.

However, experts heard by the American publication say that the iraunas that live in Texas seem to have abandoned the long migrations from one hemisphere to the other – they started to live in a sedentary way in large urban centers, where they can find food more easily and winter it is not as strict as in other places.

A Texan animal protection NGO says on its website that yaws “are common in cities like Houston and can be found in areas inhabited by humans that have trees. cafeterias, in parking lots where there is garbage for them to eat and trees and poles to use as a perch”.

Similar incidents have already been recorded in 2019 and 2020 in the region.