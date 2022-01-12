Bitcoin (BTC) and Major Cryptocurrencies Rise After Fed Rules Out Rate Rise

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is booming this Wednesday (12). The reason seems to have been the speech of the president of the Federal Reserve (FED) of the United States on Tuesday (11) assuring that the Central Bank has no planned date to increase interest rates.

One of the factors most cited as causing the fall that cryptocurrencies have suffered since the beginning of 2022 was precisely the news in the American press that the Fed had plans to raise interest rates as early as March.

Bitcoin (BTC) is up 1.8% and sells at $42,809, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

According to the Bitcoin Price Index (IPB), the coin is quoted at BRL 241,239.

Second largest on the market, Ethereum (ETH) is up even stronger, growing 4.24% and selling at $3,256.

Up 2.2% for Binance Coin (BNB), 4.4% for Solana (SOL), 8.4% for Cardano (ADA), 3.8% for Terra (LUNA), 8.7% for Polkadot ( DOT), 9.6% for Avalanche (AVAX), 7.2% for Dogecoin (DOGE) and 12.7% for Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Bitcoin and stocks increasingly together

It is important to note how the cryptocurrency market is increasingly correlated with the stock market. The speech of the president of the Fed cheered the stock exchanges and the optimism contaminated Bitcoin, Ethereum and company.

Powell’s speech was made during a US Senate hearing to assess his reappointment. The economist told lawmakers that the decision to raise interest rates should take 2 to 4 Fed hearings to take place – the market expected this to happen as early as the next one, in March.

The Dow Jones index is up 0.5%, the Nasdaq is up 1.41% and the S&P is up 0.92%. Even the battered Ibovespa is rising, with an appreciation of 1.8%.

A report by Valor Econômico newspaper reports that a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released on Tuesday (11) shows how this correlation has increased.

The Decrypt portal reported that on Monday (10) this correlation reached its highest level since July 2020: 0.61 and 0.58, respectively, according to a new report by cryptocurrency market data provider Kaiko. .

Bitcoin’s correlation coefficient with the S&P 500 index jumped from 0.01 point between 2017 and 2019 to 0.36% in 2020 and 2021.

The news is not good for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was seen as an alternative for investment, without being glued to the moods of the traditional market.

As more and more traditional investors and giant institutions enter BTC, it becomes more of a risky asset like others on the stock exchange.

The reverse path is also true, according to the IMF: “Bitcoin volatility explains one-sixth of the volatility of the S&P 500 during the pandemic and around one-tenth of the variation in S&P 500 returns.”

seven-day cumulative

Bitcoin’s rise has caused the loss accumulated over the last seven days to finally drop to a lower than double-digit level, which stands at 8.34% at the time of writing.

Chainlink in reset down

When the market was down, Chainlink was in the opposite direction. The token rose by a quarter (25%) in a seven-day period.

Now it’s taking the reverse course again. As the market grows, Chainlink (LINK) is down 2.6% and the seven-day cumulative is up just 1.6%.