Bitcoin Death Cross Indicates Market Could Fall Further

Bitcoin’s drop in the last two months has already made the cryptocurrency market lose $1 trillion. Despite this, the formation of death cross, or death cross in English, can further bring down bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The death cross pattern happens when the 50-day and 200-day moving averages cross, showing a lack of interest in the market for the asset. The pattern was last seen in June, when BTC is down 22% in three days.

The inverse pattern is called the golden cross, and it is observed that the average price of the last 50 days has broken the average of the last 200 upwards, that is, the asset has been performing well in recent months.

death cross

Moving averages, as the name suggests, are the price averages of a certain period and serve as an indication of how an asset is behaving in a certain period. In this way, when using the daily chart, the moving average of 50 gives us an overview of the last two months, while the one of 200 shows us the last seven months.

With this we can have an overview of the demand, or lack thereof, of a particular asset. Marked by the passing of the 50 moving average to the 200 moving average, the famous death cross shows that interest in Bitcoin is waning and that we may be entering a bear market.

Despite a death cross being seen in June of last year, Bitcoin has only been down for about 30 days. As for its price, the drop was also smaller than expected, as BTC lost only 22% of its value. Shortly after, a golden cross was formed and took BTC to its all-time high.

golden cross

On the other hand, the opposite movement, when the 50 moving average breaks the 200 moving average upwards, indicates that the market is excited. The last time it was seen, in September last year, it was followed by a 50% appreciation, taking bitcoin to $69,000.

Despite this, the golden cross that had the most impact took place in May 2020. After its formation, Bitcoin entered a bull market that lasted about a year, appreciating more than 600% in the period.

The most remembered death cross, on the other hand, took place in 2018 when BTC also spent about a year at a low. That is, although the last formation of this type was reversed in a short time, care must be taken, after all, we can enter a “cryptocurrency winter”, with a discouraged market.