Blackout in Argentina leaves more than 700,000 people without electricity – 01/11/2022 – World

Argentines looked forward to this week with concern, as forecasts pointed to above-average temperatures for the beginning of the year. The National Meteorological Service had stated that Córdoba, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos and the Buenos Aires metropolitan region would reach more than 40°C.

If in previous days there were memes about the heat and there were queues to buy gallons of water in the markets, this Tuesday (11) what Argentines feared most happened: a blackout affected almost the entire metropolitan region of Buenos Aires, and at least 700,000 people were left without electricity in dozens of neighborhoods in the capital, such as Belgrano, Núñez, Palermo, Recoleta and Colegiales.

According to the electric company Edenor, a power transmission line stopped working due to a fire in San Martín, which affected generators at the Porto Novo power station, reaching “the northern corridor of the city of Buenos Aires and the metropolitan region”.

The Reuters news agency noted that generators reported peaks in demand just before the blackout, linked to the large amount of room cooling equipment, such as air conditioners, in operation.

While shops closed and taxi drivers began to run out of steam on the streets, the lack of electricity also affected what was already facing problems: the Covid detection test centers, both public and private, which have been living with huge queues due to the new wave of contagions. .

Some vaccination sites, such as the headquarters of the River Plate football club, had to suspend immunization, and several stores left hastily written notes on the doors informing them of the closure.

One of the memes on the networks shows a boy with an Argentine flag running from the Teletubbies children’s characters, which read: “omicron, delta, inflation, dollar, heat wave”. Another showed the Earth, the Sun and, between the two, Argentina in the shape of a comet on its way to the star’s flames.

Traffic in the capital was affected by the malfunction of traffic lights, including on major avenues, and gas stations interrupted service citing fears of fires. ATMs did not work.

Blackouts are not uncommon in the Buenos Aires summer and often provoke political demonstrations, especially when neighborhoods are left without electricity for weeks and, as a result, also suffer from problems with the water supply.

The supplier of drinking water in the Buenos Aires region, AySA, issued an alert reinforcing the request for rational use, as Tuesday’s blackout may have affected the purification system.

In 2022, the situation worries the authorities even more, as the temperatures forecast for the next few days should not let up. According to the Weather Service, there is no forecast of rain, and the weather should be warmer at least until next Saturday. Temperatures are expected to exceed 44°C in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area on Thursday or Friday.