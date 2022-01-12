Bloco do Silva party is postponed to April: see new date

Bloco do Silva, a show initially scheduled to take place this Saturday (15/1), will be postponed: the event will initially take place on April 30. The change is due to singer Silva’s decision to reschedule his tour dates.

The presentation of the pagode group Menos é Mais, scheduled for this Sunday (1/16), is still confirmed.

Singer Silva himself is postponing his presentations in other parts of Brazil. The decision had a ripple effect and impacted the show scheduled for Brasília, which would kick off the tour.

According to Grupo R2 and Influ Produções, tickets purchased for this Saturday (1/15) will continue to be valid on April 30.

See the statement:

We inform the public that our event that would be held this Saturday, January 15th in Brasília, has been postponed to April 30th. All shows of Bloco do Silva’s tour in Brazil will also be postponed to a new date.

We ask for a vote of confidence from the public with the certainty that we are only postponing this meeting that is yet to be wonderful. Purchased tickets are guaranteed for the next date. We count on everyone’s collaboration with the cultural and entertainment scene of the DF and national, the sector most shaken by the pandemic. Let’s do our part.

We know that the numbers of cases are scary, but at the same time we are following the number of hospitalizations and deaths in decline, and this is because the vaccine works. Therefore, we reinforce with our public the need for vaccination, including the booster dose that is already available in the DF for the public over 18 years old who completed the vaccination cycle four months ago.