Bob Saget’s Preliminary Autopsy Results Released

The autopsy of actor Bob Saget was completed Monday (10), in the United States. A preliminary report, released by People magazine, rules out some hypotheses for the death of the star of Três is too much.

The medical examiners confirmed that the cause was not drug use by the artist or suicide. “An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old man found unconscious in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or any illegal act,” said Joshua Stephany, responsible for autopsies in Orange County.

It has not yet been possible to inform the cause of death, however, the possibilities will be investigated and the result should be released by the end of March. “The cause and manner of death is still pending further study and investigation, which is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks to complete,” the statement said. The text ends by expressing feelings to the actor’s family. “Our condolences go out to the loved ones of Mr. Saget at this difficult time.”

People magazine revealed that sources at the hotel where the actor was staying reported that Saget was found by staff at the establishment. The artist spent a few days at the accommodation and had scheduled a late check-out for 3 pm local time. However, he did not show up until the maximum time for his departure. So, room service went to the actor’s room, when they found him already unconscious in bed.

According to the report, the room was tidy and there were no signs of trauma or injuries. Bob’s bags were packed and close to the door. The room service manager called 911 and started CPR on him. However, as the paramedics arrived, they declared that Saget was already dead. About two and a half hours later, the actor’s body was taken to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, when the investigation began and Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, was contacted.