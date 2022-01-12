Bolsonaro blames isolation; economists defend measure

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) today again blamed restrictive measures adopted by governors and mayors against the pandemic for the increase in prices, a day after the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) announced that inflation closed 2021 at 10.06% , the highest level since 2015.

However, as shown by the UOL Check in October, the isolation is not the cause of the rise in prices and would help accelerate the recovery of the economy if it had been done well, according to economists.

The inflation result was well above the center of the target established by the BC (Central Bank) for last year, which was 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less — that is, ranging from 2.25% to 5.25%.

In an interview with the website Gazeta Brasil broadcast live on social networks, Bolsonaro was asked about the impacts of the index on his reelection campaign and stressed that in 2015, during the government of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), the IPCA (Index of Broad Consumer Prices) was also above 10%.

“Look, if I’m not mistaken, in 2014 or 2015 inflation was 10% too. Tell me which crisis happened in those two years? There was no crisis. We had the covid issue here. With the stay-at-home policy, production chain has suffered bumps and inflation is a natural issue”, replied the representative.

The president also denied being responsible for the price of fuel and said that, if he could, he would be free of Petrobras. “Does anyone think I’m the bad guy, that the price of gasoline and diesel was increased yesterday because I’m the bad guy? First of all, I have no control over that. If I could, I would be free from Petrobras,” he said.

Yesterday, the head of the federal executive had already pointed out the isolation – which he called the “stay at home policy” – as one of the reasons for the high inflation.

“We have problems. Inflation. The whole world has this problem. Do you remember the ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later?’ We are watching the economy. The guy stayed at home, supported, and now he wants to blame me for the inflation”, said the president in a conversation with supporters broadcast by a Bolsonar channel.

The lockdown is not to blame. It was the best of the bad deal. If it weren’t for that, the situation would be much worse. Social isolation done properly prevents the economy from being paralyzed for many months.

André Braz, coordinator of the IPC (Consumer Price Index) of FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas), in an interview with UOL in October.

Causes of inflation

Prices rose more in Brazil in particular because of the devaluation of the real and the fall in foreign investment. These factors are related to the country’s political environment — which includes uncertainties generated by the government, as reported by UOL. Problems such as high fuel prices also come into account; the water crisis and the increase in the electricity bill; and climate issues that have affected agriculture.

“Inflation in Brazil is due to the vulnerability that our political and economic leaders are insistently seeking, due to our extensive dependence on imported products of all kinds,” historian and economist Ana Paula Salviatti told UOL in October.

A survey by Unicamp (State University of Campinas) in partnership with the University of Texas (USA) points out that municipalities in São Paulo that adopted more severe social isolation saved lives and had no worse economic performance than those that did not.

An article published in April by European researchers in the scientific journal The Lancet indicated that the elimination of the coronavirus, and not its mitigation, brought better results for health and the economy in OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries.

For Braz, relating the crisis to isolation makes no sense. “The economy is doing badly because of a government speech. There was a lot of noise in communication. This was not good for the country and caused vaccination to be delayed. This delay is on the country’s account: rising inflation and growing public debt.” , says the professor at FGV Ibre.

expensive transport

The 2021 inflation result was mainly influenced by the transport group, which presented the largest variation (21.03%) and the largest impact (4.19 percentage points) on the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), official inflation from the country.

Brazil did not have a social isolation policy coordinated by the federal government. Throughout the pandemic, the president attacked the isolation measures – proven to be effective for containing the circulation of the coronavirus – and repeated the lie that the STF (Supreme Federal Court) prevented him from acting in the fight against covid.

It was up to the states and municipalities to establish their own rules, and few places in Brazil adhered to the lockdown (total isolation). Most states have opted for partial isolation, closing businesses and services at specific times or days to reduce the movement of people. Bars and restaurants were closed, public places had controlled entry and classes were suspended, but there was rarely any restriction on movement in the streets.

BC blames pandemic and water crisis

The Central Bank blamed the pandemic — and, more specifically, its effects on commodity prices — and the water crisis for the 10.06% inflation.

The justifications were sent yesterday to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and to the CMN (National Monetary Council). Every time inflation is above the target defined for one year, the president of the BC — this time, Roberto Campos Neto — is obliged to provide clarification.

“The main factors that led inflation in 2021 to exceed the upper tolerance limit were the following: 1) strong rise in prices of tradable goods in local currency, especially commodity prices; 2) electricity flag of water scarcity ; and 3) imbalances between demand and supply of inputs, and bottlenecks in global production chains”, explained the BC, in a letter.