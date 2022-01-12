Bolsonaro blames measures against Covid for inflation: ‘Stayed at home and now blames me’

On the same day that the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) announced that inflation for 2021 was 10.06%, the highest since 2015, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) blamed the restrictive measures against Covid-19 for the rise in prices. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

“Now, we have problems. Inflation. The whole world has this problem. Do you remember stay at home, the economy we’ll see later? We’re looking at the economy. The guy stayed at home, supported and now wants to blame me for inflation,” said the president.

Inflation ended 2021 well above the Banco Centro target, which was 3.75%, with a tolerance of 1.5% up or down, that is, between 2.25% and 5.25%.

The president also said that Brazil has recovered better in the economy than other countries. But, according to a survey by Nexgen Capital, accredited to XP Investimentos, among the G-220 countries, with the largest economies in the world, inflation in Brazil is second only to that recorded in Turkey, among the countries that reported inflation up to December 2021.

