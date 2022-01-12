Bolsonaro blames ‘stay at home’ after highest inflation since 2015 | Economy

Isac Nóbrega President Jair Bolsonaro

On the day that the IBGE announced that 2021 inflation stood at 10.06%, the highest since 2015, President Jair Bolsonaro once again blamed restrictive measures against the pandemic for rising prices.

Inflation ended the year well above the target established by the Central Bank of 3.75%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points up or down, that is, from 2.25% to 5.25%.

“Now, we have problems. Inflation. The whole world has this problem. Do you remember the stay at home, the economy we’ll see later? We’re watching the economy. The guy stayed at home, supported and now he wants to blame me for inflation” , said the president.

During the pandemic, governors and mayors adopted restrictive measures such as limiting the opening hours of shops and banning events with agglomeration. The policies were adopted with the aim of reducing contagion by the new coronavirus.

Despite criticizing this type of measure, the president also said that Brazil is recovering better than other countries.

“Now, the country is one of the countries that is suffering the least in the economy. Despite being hard for the people, I know that, losing purchasing power”, he said.

According to a survey carried out by Nexgen Capital, an independent agent accredited to XP Investimentos, among the countries that make up the G-20, a group of the 20 largest economies on the planet, the rise in prices in Brazil is only behind the inflation registered in Turkey, among the nations that have already disclosed inflation up to December 2021. Even having only disclosed inflation up to November, Argentina occupies the first place in the ranking of the highest global inflations in this group, with a price increase of 51.2%.