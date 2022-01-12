Bolsonaro minimizes Ômicron and says that variant can signal the end of the pandemic

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro suggested this Wednesday, 12, that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, which has caused an increase in infections and the demand for tests of Covid-19 at the Brazil, is “welcome” and could signal the end of the pandemic. Data indicate that the new strain of the coronavirus has caused fewer deaths than in other waves of the health crisis, in the face of the highest vaccination scenario, but the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that it is still early to treat covid as a disease. endemic.

“Ômicron, which has already spread all over the world, as the people who really understand it say, it has a very large capacity to spread, but with very small lethality”, said the Chief Executive, in an interview with the website Gazeta Brasil. , which supports it. “They even say it would be a vaccine virus. Some studious and serious people and not linked to pharmaceuticals say that Ômicron is welcome and can indeed signal the end of the pandemic”, he added.

Bolsonaro also returned to minimize the pandemic. “Health in Brazil has always been chaos. Why now this huge concern about covid? You have to have with any illness. It became a politicized disease,” he said.

In an interview aired on Tuesday by Jovem Pan, the president said that there will be “chaos” and “rebellion” if the country enacts a lockdown this year because of the worsening health crisis, given the spread of Ômicron.

“Brazil cannot resist a new lockdown. It will be chaos. It will be a rebellion, an explosion of actions where groups will defend their right to survival. We will not have enough Armed Forces to guarantee law and order”, said Bolsonaro, after criticizing state governors.

Unlike the “lockdown” that the president cited, however, only localized measures of social isolation and restriction of the movement of people in Brazil were taken. States have adopted, for example, restrictions on events with large agglomerations.