Bolsonaro minimizes omicron and suggests that variant is ‘welcome’ in Brazil

Bolsonaro minimizes omicron, which raises concern around the world

According to the president, the variant may even be “welcome”

Bolsonaro again criticized the vaccination of children against covid-19

THE President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suggested that the ômicron variant, with a high infectious potential, is “welcome” in Brazil. Despite the increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in the country, the president played down the effects of the variant.

“Omicron, which has already spread all over the world, as the people who really understand it say: that it has a very large capacity to spread, but very little lethality”, he said in an interview with the website Gazeta Brasil.

Without evidence, Bolsonaro spoke of a “vaccinal virus”. “They even say it would be a vaccine virus. They should even… According to some studious and serious people, and not linked to pharmaceuticals, they say that the omicron is welcome and can indeed signal the end of the pandemic.”

When commenting on the death as a result of the omicron in Goiás, Bolsonaro justified that it was a man with comorbidities. The 68-year-old victim had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was hypertensive.

Less lethal for vaccinated people, the omicron has generated a significant increase in cases of covid-19. Experts fear that there will be a collapse in the health system, also due to the increase of health professionals isolated, after contracting the virus.

According to physician Ludhmila Hajjar, unvaccinated patients are those who are in the Intensive Care Units.

Criticism of childhood vaccination

In the interview, Bolsonaro again criticized the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. With erroneous data, the president said that the number of child deaths due to the coronavirus. Brazil had more than 300 child deaths from covid-19.

When corrected by the interviewer, Bolsonaro maintained the criticism and stated that he wants the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to disclose cases of adverse effects caused by the vaccine.

“Alright, I won’t question. Let’s assume that the numbers are right. Justifies vaccination? Yesterday I asked the Minister Queiroga, of Health, to divulge people with side effects. How many people are having adverse reactions in Brazil post-vaccine? How many people are also dying from other causes that are credited to covid?”, he asked.

“Three hundred or so children… I regret each death, even more of a child, we feel much more, but it does not justify vaccination due to the adverse side effects that these people have.”

The vaccine for children was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency and included in the National Immunization Plan by the Ministry of Health. Vaccination of children should begin in January, when the first doses of Pfizer’s pediatric immunizer arrive in Brazil.

To immunize all children aged 5 to 11 in the country, 40 million doses would be needed. However, Saúde signed a contract for the purchase of 20 million and said that the acquisition would be made “on demand”.