Bolsonaro says economy can’t handle new lockdown: “Brazil will break”

Bolsonaro belittled the anti-covid vaccination and defended that ‘natural herd immunity is saving the country’ (photo: Reproduction / Gazeta Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) repeated this Wednesday (1/12) that the country cannot stand a new lockdown and that “Brazil will break” if that happens. The statement took place during an interview Brazil Gazette in which he was asked about new restrictions adopted by states in the face of the third wave of covid-19. “If it is like that decree we already had, it would be the new lockdown. The economy can’t take it. Brazil will collapse”, he pointed out.

The Chief Executive also despised vaccination and defended that ‘natural herd immunity is saving the country’.

“They are playing a final game, as if they were the saviors of the Motherland. They want to close everything now. In our understanding, what is saving Brazil is herd immunity. I, for example, am not vaccinated. I am very well”, declared.

“Herd immunity is a reality. The person who is immunized with the virus has much more antibodies than with the vaccine”, he added. The Ministry of Health indicates vaccination against the virus as the best way to obtain greater protection and avoid hospitalizations resulting from serious cases and deaths.

The governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB), stated that he should adopt restrictions on events with large gatherings due to the increase in cases of the disease. However, it ruled out closing or limiting services and trades.