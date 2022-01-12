Bolsonaro says there will be ‘rebellion’ if country enacts pandemic lockdown

President Jair Bolsonaro said that there will be “chaos” and “rebellion” if the country enacts a lockdown this year due to the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic. The radio Young pan, the chief executive again criticized governors and mayors who take measures to try to contain the advance of covid-19 and reiterated that he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. New excerpts from the interview, recorded last weekend, were broadcast this Tuesday, 11th. Yesterday, the station had already published a part of the conversation.

“Brazil cannot resist a new lockdown. It will be chaos. It will be a rebellion, an explosion of actions where groups will defend their right to survive. We will not have enough Armed Forces to guarantee law and order”, said Bolsonaro, after criticizing state governors. Unlike the “new lockdown” that the president cited, however, only localized measures of social isolation and restriction of the movement of people in Brazil were taken.

Bolsonaro’s statements come amid the increase in cases of the disease in the country, with the spread of the highly contagious Ômicron variant. The chief executive also said again that he was not immunized against covid-19. “I didn’t get the vaccine. It’s my right,” he said. “They won’t force it, because I won’t take it. No man here in Brazil or a woman will force me to take the vaccine,” he added.

‘Athletic past’

The president also minimized the effects of the coronavirus, which has already caused the death of more than 600,000 people in Brazil. “When I talked about my athletic past, my sporting past… when the virus hit me, nothing will happen, as it didn’t. I had early treatment and nothing happened”, said the president, referring to the statement he made on national radio and television in March 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, when he called covid-19 a “little flu” or “little cold”. and mentioned his “athlete history”.

The early treatment cited by the president, with drugs such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, is proven ineffective against covid-19. The defense of the so-called “covid kit” was investigated by the Covid Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI), which served in the Senate in 2021 and pointed out actions and omissions by the Bolsonaro government in the pandemic.

