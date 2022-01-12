Bolsonaro says there will be ‘rebellion’ if lockdown is decreed

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the country will be the scene of a “rebellion” and that there will be a scenario of “chaos” if governors and mayors decree a lockdown, that is, total suspension of social and economic activities. In addition to criticizing the heads of the Executive in the states and municipalities, Bolsonaro again said that he will not be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The statements come at a time when infections by Ômicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, are advancing in Brazil and in the world. In cities like New York, in the United States, companies are closing their doors due to the absence of workers, who are infected by the coronavirus. In Brazil, airlines canceled more than 500 flights due to the removal of the infected crew.

For Bolsonaro, in the event that the suspension of activities is decreed, the Armed Forces would not be able to guarantee order. “Brazil cannot resist a new lockdown. It will be chaos. It will be a rebellion, an explosion of actions where groups will defend their right to survival. We will not have enough Armed Forces to guarantee law and order,” said the president. .

Bolsonaro again said that he was not vaccinated against the disease and that he will not take the immunizer. The statements were made in an interview with TV Jovem Pan News that aired this Tuesday (11).

“I didn’t get the vaccine. It’s my right,” he said. “They won’t force me, because I won’t take it. No man here in Brazil or a woman will force me to take the vaccine,” said the president. He again said that if he were infected, he would have no complications due to his “athletic past”.