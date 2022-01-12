Botafogo beats São José-RS on penalties and advances to the third phase of the São Paulo Cup

He gave Botafogo! After dominating the entire second half and stopping in successive saves by goalkeeper Arthur, with a tie in 0 to 0 in normal time, the Glorious defeated the São José-RS per 9 to 8 on penalties this Wednesday, in Taubaté, and advanced to the third phase of the Sao Paulo Cup. The Stove will again face the taubate, opponents in the group stage, already on Friday.

The first half was balanced, Botafogo found difficulties, but Glorioso had better chances. Gabriel Tigrão, with a header, almost opened the scoring in the 28th minute. At 43rd, Maranhão played with lyrics and Gabriel Tigrão kicked, Arthur spread and the ball hit the post. In extra time, after a counterattack, Jefinho received from Raí and kicked cross, with danger.

In the final stage, Botafogo completely dominated the actions and stopped on goalkeeper Arthur. After five minutes, Jefinho made a great move down the left, Maranhão finished strong and Arthur saved. On the rebound, Gabriel Tigrão failed to take advantage. Two minutes later, Raí took a classy free-kick and the São José-RS goalkeeper made another difficult save.

Botafogo kept pressing. In the 18th minute, Raí took a risk from outside and Arthur palmed the right corner, in another very difficult defense. Soon after, after a cross from the left, Gabriel Tigrão squandered a very clear chance, heading alone outside. At 35, Arthur returned to work, in another shot placed by Raí.

At the end of the game, São José-RS had a chance on the counterattack, but goalkeeper Maurício saved it with Léo’s kick. And the match went to penalties. After 19 kicks, a ball on the post for each side and no defense by the goalkeepers, Petty hit the crossbar, and Botafogo got the better by 9 to 8. Fogão remains in Copinha!

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO (9) 0 X 0 (8) SÃO JOSÉ-RS

Stadium: Joaquim de Morais Filho

Date-Time: 01/12/2022 – 11 am

Referee: Flavio Roberto Mineiro Ribeiro (SP)

Assistants: João Petrucio Marimônio de Jesus dos Santos (SP) and Benedito Alessandro de Jesus Santana (SP)

Income and pubic: open gates

Yellow cards: Daniel (SJO)

red cards: –

goals: –

Penalty shootout: Raí, Wendel, Kawan, Maranhão, Guilherme Liberato, Ewerton Porto, Daniel Fagundes, Felipe Vieira did, Jefinho lost (BOT); Marco, Gabriel, Luís Rodrigo, Henrique, Marquinhos, Yander, André and Léo did, Ruan and Petty lost (SJO)

BOTAFOGO: Mauritius; Wendel, Carlos Henrique, Ewerton Porto and Jefinho; Kawan, Guilherme Liberato and Raí; Kauê (Felipe Vieira 43’/2ºT), Gabriel Tigrão (Daniel Fagundes 31’/2ºT) and Maranhão – Coach: Ricardo Resende.

SÃO JOSÉ-RS: Arthur; Eduardo (Yander 25’/2ºT), Luís Rodrigo, Gabriel and Ruan; Marco, Túlio (Marquinhos 13’/2ºT), Henrique and Deryck (Léo 25’/2ºT); Kleberson (Petty 45’/2nd T) and Iago (André 45’/2nd T) – Coach: Gabriel Rocha.