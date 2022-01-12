Botafogo fans ‘go crazy’ John Textor and businessman can’t hold back excitement: “I’m going to take my shirt off”

When he set foot on Rio de Janeiro, last Friday (8), businessman John Textor, who bought 90% of SAF from Botafogo, received a real Alvinegra wave, where the glow of the Solitary Star enchanted him with the strength and passion of the fans. Glorious who were waiting for him at the airport. It was a small pill, of what is to come. This Tuesday (11), Textor gave an interview to the club’s official TV and when he saw Bota fans in action, the businessman got excited.

Images of the Alvinegra fans both at Nilton Santos Stadium and at Maracanã were shown to Textor in an interview he gave to TV Botafogo. The businessman’s statement explains well how much the experience marked him: “It’s incredible. That image… The star appearing in the crowd, the dog, the shirt appearing in the crowd… I’ve never seen anything like it before… unbelievable. Are those players? Wow… It’s spectacular. I’ll take my shirt off, what do you think (laughs)? My God! Where is it? In that big national stadium? Oh, Maracana. Can you send this to me? You have to send this to me”, said the commander of the Botafogo SAF.

The contract signed so far is binding, however, after the Deliberative Council of the club approves it together with the General Assembly, Botafogo begins a period in which all contracts will be analyzed and, after two months, they must sign the definitive contract. At first, Glorioso will receive R$50 million for a bridge loan. However, after closing the definitive contract, it will receive another R$ 100 million.

Textor explains the nuances of the contract: “The contract requires an immediate reaction in terms of capital, the management and the sports group need to make an immediate decision who, from last year’s team, is ready to level up… chance”, said the American.

The businessman also commented on the attitude that his management will have in the market: “We are going to bring in new players and test their level compared to this team and we are going to test the level of this team compared to these new players. We are here to win. And I hope that comes right away. I understand the expectations of the fans. We will work every day to bring Glorioso back to its place in history.”