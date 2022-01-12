Botafogo tries to hire Vitor Bueno, São Paulo accepts, but player refuses to change

THE Botafogo tried to hire Vitor Bueno on loan in the ball market in the early days of 2022. São Paulo agreed to release him for a season, but the player refused to change to General Severiano, as determined by GOAL. The player did not even open negotiations with the Cariocas.

The 27-year-old is out of Rogério Ceni’s plans at Morumbi and was released to talk to the current champion of Serie B after a search in this transfer window. However, he was not interested in the move to the Rio de Janeiro team.

With a contract until December 2023 at Tricolor São Paulo, Vitor Bueno has a annual salary of BRL 4.3 million. The club considers his release in order to save on his remuneration. The idea is that the interested party pays more than 50% of their salaries.

Vitor Bueno is still available to talk to another club on the ball market. The São Paulo board, however, has not yet received a new demand for its release.

Also in December last year, Ceará, Grêmio and a club from Japan showed interest in hiring Vitor Bueno. The searches, however, did not encourage the attacking midfielder, who preferred to stay in São Paulo so far. Its situation remains undefined in the market.

The midfielder, who came to act improvised as a striker during Hernán Crespo’s spell at Morumbi, made 36 matches in 2021, with six goals scored. He spent 1,452 minutes on the field for the season.